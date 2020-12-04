WORTHVILLE, Ky. – Audrey Mae Williams Hudgins, 92, of Worthville, Kentucky, died peacefully at her daughters' home Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Carrollton, Kentucky.

She was born in Ford, Clark County, Kentucky, on Dec. 20, 1927, the daughter of the late Samuel Lynnvil Williams and Emma Dora Reeves Williams. She was a homemaker and a member of the Dean Memorial United Methodist Church in Worthville.

She will be missed by her two daughters, Patricia Ann New, and her husband, Robert Lee of Carrollton, and Penny Lee Hudgins-O'Dell, and her husband, Giles of Villa Hills, Kentucky; a sister, Charlotte Angel of Virginia Beach, Virginia; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren also survive.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Logan Tandy Hudgins on January 25, 1997; her son, Lynnvil Tandy Hudgins on July 17, 2014; three sisters, Gertrude Martin, Gen Neubeyer and Florence Quackenbush; and two brothers, Buddy and Ralph Williams.

Funeral Services will be private due to the current Kentucky Governor's Mandate on COVID19 restrictions.

Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.





