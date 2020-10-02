NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Barbara "Babs" Kindoll Newcomb, age 69, of Nicholasville and formerly of Owen County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospice Care Center in Lexington.

Born March 3, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Purdy Kindoll and was preceded in death by her siblings, George Kindoll and Peggy Kindoll Lewis. Babs was a lifelong member of the New Liberty Christian Church. She received her nursing degree from the University of Kentucky, went on to attend Georgetown College, and received her master's in education from Kentucky State University. She retired with over twenty years of service from Owen County Schools where she touched many young lives. Babs was proud to be a nurse, teacher, wife, mother but most of all "Giggi" to her beloved grandchildren.

She will be missed by her husband of 43 years, Dr. John T. Newcomb; her sons, Drs. John K. (Shera) Newcomb of Corbin and Drs. Michael T. (Melissa) Newcomb of Nicholasville; her grandchildren, Laura, Harper, Mattox, and Marshall Newcomb and her special niece, Edie (Phil) Lewis Grover.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 10 am - 12:45 pm. This will be a pass-through visitation with social distancing and masks required. Graveside funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Bro. Jim Wood presiding. Please meet at the funeral home at 12:45 pm to go in procession to the New Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to the New Liberty Christian Church.



