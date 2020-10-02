1/1
Barbara "Babs" (Kindoll) Newcomb
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. – Barbara "Babs" Kindoll Newcomb, age 69, of Nicholasville and formerly of Owen County, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at the St. Joseph Hospice Care Center in Lexington.
Born March 3, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Purdy Kindoll and was preceded in death by her siblings, George Kindoll and Peggy Kindoll Lewis. Babs was a lifelong member of the New Liberty Christian Church. She received her nursing degree from the University of Kentucky, went on to attend Georgetown College, and received her master's in education from Kentucky State University. She retired with over twenty years of service from Owen County Schools where she touched many young lives. Babs was proud to be a nurse, teacher, wife, mother but most of all "Giggi" to her beloved grandchildren. 
She will be missed by her husband of 43 years, Dr. John T. Newcomb; her sons, Drs. John K. (Shera) Newcomb of Corbin and Drs. Michael T. (Melissa) Newcomb of Nicholasville; her grandchildren, Laura, Harper, Mattox, and Marshall Newcomb and her special niece, Edie (Phil) Lewis Grover.
McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Seminary Street location on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, from 10 am - 12:45 pm.  This will be a pass-through visitation with social distancing and masks required. Graveside funeral services will follow at 1 pm with Bro. Jim Wood presiding. Please meet at the funeral home at 12:45 pm to go in procession to the New Liberty Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions be made to the New Liberty Christian Church.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved