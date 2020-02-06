Barry Lee Flint, 60, of Madison, died on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 at 8:40 p.m. at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Survivors include his wife, Nancy Elizabeth Hoffman Flint of Madison; his son, Benjamin Flint and his fiancée, Jessica Kuntz of Madison; his daughter, Laura Flint Vladimirovs and her husband, Justin Rangel of Los Angeles, Calif.; eight grandchildren; his father, Bobby Lee Flint of Ocala, Fla.; his mother, Shirley Ann Ginn Anderson of Hanover, Ind.; his mother in law, Louise Butler Hoffman of Milton, Ky. He was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Maurice O. Hoffman; his paternal grandparents, Floyd Firth Flint; Ruth Lorena Rutherford Flint, and Wauneta Adams Flint; his maternal grandparents, Hubert C. Ginn, and Anna Maude Murphy Ginn.

Cremation was chosen by Mr. Flint with a private family celebration of life ceremony at a later date to be announced. Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover were entrusted with the arrangements.

