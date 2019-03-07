Beatrice "Bea" Davis

Obituary

Beatrice "Bea" Mae Long Davis, 92, of Madison, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 6, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating.  Interment followed in the Dupont Cemetery in Dupont, Ind.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Green of Madison; two grandsons; four great-grandsons; and two great-great-grandchildren. Her parents, Elijah Marion and Suella Bolton Long; her husband, Cecil Davis; and her son-in-law, James L. "Jim" Green preceded her in death. 
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
