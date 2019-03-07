Beatrice "Bea" Mae Long Davis, 92, of Madison, died Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services were held Wednesday, March 6, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Bro. Aaron Snelling officiating. Interment followed in the Dupont Cemetery in Dupont, Ind.
Survivors include a daughter, Judy Green of Madison; two grandsons; four great-grandsons; and two great-great-grandchildren. Her parents, Elijah Marion and Suella Bolton Long; her husband, Cecil Davis; and her son-in-law, James L. "Jim" Green preceded her in death.
Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019