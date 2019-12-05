Berneice E. Tomlinson, 91, of Carrollton, died Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Signature Healthcare of Carrollton.
Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Stewart of Carrollton; a son, Harold "Shorty" (Sandy) Tomlinson of Carrollton; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and five great- great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thadeus B. and Stella Reams Hilton; and her husband; Harold Tomlinson.
Funeral services were held Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Pat Butcher and the Rev. Ron Tiller officiating. Burial was in the Worthville Cemetery.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019