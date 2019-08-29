Betty Jane Frazier Crawford, 80, of New Castle, formerly of Wises Landing, Trimble County, Ky. died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019.
Services were held Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Pleasantview Baptist Church in Wises Landing with the Rev. Gregg Fisher officiating. Ransdell Funeral Home, Bedford, Ky. has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Survivors include her children, Nancy Jo King of Carrollton, Ky., Johnnie D. Crawford of North Vernon, Ind., Carolyn J. (Clifford) Hicks of Carrollton, Steven J. (Connie) Crawford of New Castle, Anita M. (Ricky) Webster of Bedford, Ky., Geno (Melissa) Crawford of Bedford, Ky., Jimmy K. (Sharon) Crawford of Greenwood, Ind., Rosemarie (Gene) O'Bryan of Mt. Washington, Ky.; 27 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, John J. and Deila Knight Frazier; and her husband, Eugene "Gene" Crawford.
Published in The News-Democrat on Aug. 29, 2019