Billie Jean Wyman, 86, of Carrollton, and of La Grange, Ky., died on Monday, April 6, 2020 at her residence in Carrollton.

Cremation has been chosen by the family. Memorial Services are planned later at the convenience of the family.

She is survived by two daughters, Yvonne W. Miller and Dawn W. (Jerry) North of Carrollton; two sons, Paul A. (Karen) Wyman of Turners Station, and Shannon A. (Shalayne) Wyman of Carrollton; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Paul A. Waits and Euna Caywood Waits; her husband, Elbridge Wilbur "Buddy" Wyman; her son, Buster Wyman; and one grandchild.

The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.