Or Copy this URL to Share

MILTON, Ky. – Billie Lee Frye, 73, of Milton, Kentucky died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.

Survivors include his wife Mary; his son, Billy Frye; and daughter, Jessie Perez; and three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie and Minnie Scarborough Frye.

A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Graham-Dunn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store