Billy Joe Robbins, 84, of Carrollton, died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at the Signature Healthcare of Carrollton.
He was born on Feb. 19, 1935, in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky., the son of the late John William Robbins and Josie Rudelle Richmond Robbins. He had worked at Tele-Dyne Manufacturing in Carrollton as a mechanic. He had also enjoyed farming. He had served in the Army National Guard. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Carrollton, the Pioneer Power Tractor Club in Carrollton and he served on the Board of Directors for Farm Bureau Insurance Company.
He is survived by a daughter; Candice Allene (Denny) Perkins of Sanders, Ky.; three son's; Billy Joe (Terry) Robbins of Carrollton, John Timothy Robbins of Carrollton, and Randy ( Cindy) Robbins of Carrollton; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; Doris Ann Ayres Robbins; a brother, Bobby Gene Robbins; and a granddaughter, Christie Layne Perkins.
Funeral Services will be on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave in Carrollton with the Rev. Joe Kindoll officiating. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 14, 2019