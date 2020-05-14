CARROLLTON, Ky. – Brant "B.T." T. Rusk, 78, of Carrollton passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Carroll County Hospital.
Mr. Rusk was born May 18, 1941, to the late Gordon and Cora Rusk in Corydon, Ind.
He was the owner of BT's Towing, formerly employed at Kinman Chrysler and M&M Towing.
He was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Nancy Rusk; daughter, Janet (Ed) Webb; granddaughter, Alex (Tim) Patton; grandson, Charlie (Emily) Webb; and great-grandchildren, Ava and Zander Webb.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, Max Rusk.
Cremation was chosen by the family. Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the Covid 19 pandemic.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 15, 2020