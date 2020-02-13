Brian D. Buchanan , 59, of Madison, died on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 9:58 p.m. at the Scott Memorial Hospital in Scottsburg, Ind.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles "Jug" Buchanan; and his mother, G. Marie Terrell Buchanan.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Interment will be at a later date in the New Prospect Cemetery near Saluda, Ind.
Friends may visit Saturday from 4 p.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020