Byrl Laverne Ginn Moore, 93, passed peacefully in her sleep at 2:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Signature of Carrollton. She lived a full life with many blessings.
Byrl was born on July 5, 1926, to Kenneth Ginn and Edith Hall Ginn of Milton, Kentucky. She was the apple of her daddy's eye and told many stories of her life as a farm girl and cherished each and every one of those days.
Byrl graduated from Milton High School in 1945 and then went to school in Louisville, Kentucky, and became a hairdresser. She met Dallas Wayne Moore and they were married on Valentine's Day, February 14, 1948.
Once married, Byrl continued living the farm life and was Dallas' constant helper and partner. She prepared many delicious meals for tables full of farm hands. She also ran errands and helped with the day-to-day activities of running a farm. Byrl loved to garden and after Dallas passed, did amazing vegetable gardens with her son Jeff. Byrl and Dallas were married for 52 years when Dallas passed away in 2000.
Byrl and Dallas had three children: Jerry Moore (Debbie), Pendleton, Ky.; Dinah Moore Marshall (Barry), Sanders, Ky.; and Jeffrey Moore (Lisa), Bedford, Ky.
Byrl was a very busy and valuable member of the Trimble County community. She was a member of Bedford Baptist Church, PTA, Homemakers, Historical Society, Trimble Thimbles, and so much more. She drove a school bus for Trimble County for 30+ years until retirement. Up until the past few years, Byrl would see her former bus riders and recognize them, remember where they lived, and tell stories of their bus adventures.
Byrl was blessed with six grandchildren: Jennifer Moore Aberly (Tom) of Louisville, Ky.; Regina Marshall of Orlando, FL; Jamie Marshall Jones (Jacob) of Sanders, KY; Justin Moore of Florence, Ind.; Samuel Moore (Trudy) of Lexington, Ky.; and Elisabeth Moore of Bedford. Byrl had one great-grandchild, Gunner Aberly.
Byrl was preceded in death by her grandparents; mother and father; husband, Dallas Moore; brother, Robert Ginn; and sister, Dorothy Ginn.
Visitation was at Ransdell Funeral Home, in Bedford on Saturday, June 6, followed by a graveside service at Bedford Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association through Ransdell Funeral Home or online at alz.org.
