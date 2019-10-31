Byron Edwards Rodgers, 65, of Carrollton, passed away at his home in Carrollton watching his river on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019. The biggest University of Alabama football fan has gone home.
Byron was born on Oct. 4, 1954, in La Rochelle, France, and raised in Kentucky. He lived in Alabama, and ended his travels in Carrollton.
Byron is preceded in death by his mother, Georgia Edwards Rodgers.
Byron is survived by his wife, Gigi Francine Rodgers of Carrollton; his father, Cecil Minor Rodgers; his brother, Timothy George (Ann) Rodgers; his sister, Denise (Bud) Rodgers Beegle; his children, Jesse Christine Rodgers, Amy Lee Rodgers, Cassie Lea Svitak, Cody Russell Rodgers and Madison Tyler Rodgers; his grandson, Christian Lee Jones; father in-law, George Washington Flanders; sister-in-law, Tina Sue (Robert) Niet; and brother in-law, Marc Richard (Colleen) Flanders. He leaves behind nieces, nephews, and many friends.
A graveside gathering to celebrate Byron's life will begin at 2 p.m.. E.S.T. on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, a the Brookside Cemetery, West Main Street, Campbellsville, KY 42718. The cemetery is across from the Campbellsville High School.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Oct. 31, 2019