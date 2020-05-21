Guest Book View Sign Service Information Viewing 2:00 PM Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery Graveside service Private To be announced at a later date Send Flowers Obituary

CARROLLTON, Ky. – Carl Daniel "Danny" Webster, 70, and a resident of Carrollton, passed away Tuesday, May 12 , 2020, at his home. Born September 2, 1949, in Madison, Ind., he was the son of the late Ezekiel and Ethel Jones Webster. Mr. Webster was a veteran of the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne having served our country in Vietnam, and was awarded a Bronze Star. He was a retired Iron Worker- Local 44; a lifetime member of the Moose Lodge and a member of the American Legion Post 41, where he served as a Legion Officer.

In addition to his parents, Danny was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.

Danny is survived by one son, Daniel L. Webster and his wife Kate, of Terre Haute, Ind.; and one daughter, Kari L. Sanders, and her husband Jamie of Carrollton; his significant other, Debbie Kinman Holley; three brothers, David Webster, Forrest Webster and Raymond Davis; one sister, Patricia Elliott; and five grandchildren, Garrett, Madalyn and Rennin Sanders and Harrison and Lauren Webster also survive.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the graveside service was a private family gathering; however, there will be a drive-by viewing at the Carrollton I.O.O.F. Cemetery so that friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, May 18 at 2 pm. All vehicles are required to keep moving slowly by the gravesite at six-eight feet distances.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the American Legion Post 41 Scholarship Fund, 117 Fifth St., Carrollton, KY. 41008. Arrangements are being cared for by Graham-Dunn Funeral Home.

