Carolyn "Carrie" Stewart Barker, 50, died on Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Survivors include her father and step mother, Ron and Rita Stewart of Milton, Ky.; and her mother and step father, Julie and Mike Lewis of Sanders, KY, her two sons; Joshua Michael (Amanda) Barker of Sarasota, Fla., and Sean Greggory (Katherine) Barker; and a granddaughter.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, July 15, at the English Christian Church with the Rev. Paul Sims officiating. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store