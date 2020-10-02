Carolyn Ruth Kelley Batts McNeill, 76, of Carrollton died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.

Survivors include her husband, Steve Thomas McNeill of Carrollton; a daughter, Carmen Rae (John Gex) Williams of Warsaw, Ky.; two sons, Stacey Walker and Jeff Walker, both of Carrollton; two step-daughters, Sara McNeill of Swan Station, N.C., and Stephanie Bonoit of Ethel, La.; six grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph Harold Kelley and Ruth Elizabeth Stanley Kelley.

Memorial Services will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 10, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Rylan Allen of Valley Christian Church officiating. Visitation will be held 4p.m. until time of service Thursday, at the funeral home.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting our building occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements and all attendees will be required to wear a face mask.

