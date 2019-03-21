Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Terrell. View Sign

Carolyn S. Terrell, 76, of Carrollton, passed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, Ky. She was born on April 13, 1942, in Worthville, Owen County, Ky. to Harry Burnard and Marjorie Thomas Spenneberg. She was a member of Family Worship Center in Carrollton, a 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School and enjoyed painting, crocheting and sewing.

She leaves to mourn her passing, a son; Burnard Terrell and his wife Jennifer of Carrollton; five sisters; Edith Hilton of Worthville, Nettie Hearn of Worthville, Mary Perry of Carrollton, Shirley Gibson of Ghent, Ky. and Verna Willhoite of Pulaski, Va.; three grandchildren, Logan Terrell, Faith Terrell and Jackson Terrell all of Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thaddeus Haney Terrell, Jr., and two sisters, Nina Smith and Betty Spenneberg.

Funeral services were held Monday, March 18, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Willhoite officiating. Burial was in the Worthville Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to the: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Division, 1201 Story Avenue, Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40206. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at: Carolyn S. Terrell, 76, of Carrollton, passed this life on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at the Gallatin Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Warsaw, Ky. She was born on April 13, 1942, in Worthville, Owen County, Ky. to Harry Burnard and Marjorie Thomas Spenneberg. She was a member of Family Worship Center in Carrollton, a 1962 graduate of Carrollton High School and enjoyed painting, crocheting and sewing.She leaves to mourn her passing, a son; Burnard Terrell and his wife Jennifer of Carrollton; five sisters; Edith Hilton of Worthville, Nettie Hearn of Worthville, Mary Perry of Carrollton, Shirley Gibson of Ghent, Ky. and Verna Willhoite of Pulaski, Va.; three grandchildren, Logan Terrell, Faith Terrell and Jackson Terrell all of Carrollton. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Thaddeus Haney Terrell, Jr., and two sisters, Nina Smith and Betty Spenneberg.Funeral services were held Monday, March 18, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Jeff Willhoite officiating. Burial was in the Worthville Cemetery.Memorial gifts may be made to the: , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or the Multiple Sclerosis Society, Kentucky-Southeast Indiana Division, 1201 Story Avenue, Suite 200, Louisville, KY 40206. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.Online condolences may be made at: www.tandyecklerrileyfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home

809 Highland Avenue

Carrollton , KY 41008

(502) 732-4436 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.