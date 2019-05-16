Chad Edward Thompson, 47, of Lexington, died on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 1:23 a.m. at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

Friends may visit Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. with a remembrance celebration service beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. at the funeral home led by Pastor Rod Asher and a gathering time on Friday at 11 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Remembrance services will be conducted Friday, May 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., by Pastor Rod Asher at the home. Burial will follow later at the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison.

Survivors include his companion, Eva Gwen Wilsman of Lexington; his sons, Jonathon Dare Thompson and his fiancée, Mylah of Jasper, Ga., Cory Poling and his companion, Marey of Madison, Ind. and Evan Allen Poling of Madison; his daughters, Karris Lynn Thompson of Jasper, Ga., Sylvia Shea Thompson of Lexington; three grandchildren; his mother, Debrah Henning Thompson of Winter Haven, Fla.; and his mother-in-law, Marcia Wilsman of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Thompson; and his father-in-law, J.R. Hurt.

