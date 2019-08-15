Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Allen "Chuck" Webster. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Funeral service 1:00 PM Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charles Allen "Chuck" Webster, 62, of Campbellsburg, Carroll County, Ky., died on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at his home with his loved ones.

He was born on May 8, 1957, in Carrollton, Carroll County, Ky. the son of the late Charlie Webster and Kathy Groneman Webster. He was a graduate of Eastern Kentucky University with a degree in Business administration. He managed and owned Webster Drugs in Carrollton for 35 years. He ran his family business in a manner that put his customers' needs first, providing them with assistance with home health and medical supplies, delivery services, and assistance dealing with health insurance coverage for needed drugs. He provided financial support for many community causes – youth sports, Carroll County Schools, animal welfare, and cultural and entertainment events. Known for his kind heart and generosity, Chuck would often provide loans or gifts to those in need.

Chuck loved spending time with his grandchildren, trail riding, horse races, golfing, and was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. From 1972-1975, Chuck starred in football and baseball at Carroll County High School and won All-State and All Conference honors in football and was All District in baseball. He later coached youth football in Carroll County.

From his teenage years, Chuck was a magnet for children and animals of all kinds. His calm nature and good humor made even the most skittish among them feel at ease. Chuck played mandolin and enjoyed playing music with friends and family. He hosted popular weekly "pickin sessions" at his farm until two weeks before his death. Chuck was an inspiration to his loved ones throughout his two-year battle with brain cancer. Inquiries about his welfare were consistently met with a casual "I'm doin' fine!" He truly enjoyed every drop of life for as long as he could.

Chuck was proud of his beautiful farm in Campbellsburg, where he lived with his wife, Nolia, for many years caring for his beloved horses, Jackie and Black Snow and watching the sun set.

He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Nolia Sharp Webster, whom he married on September 20, 1987, his treasured son and daughter in-law, Shaman and Diane Webster of Perry Park, Ky., who cared for him throughout his illness.

Along with his many friends, Chuck will be sorely missed by his siblings, Sharon Webster (David Cavanagh) of Burlington Vt., Kim Arney (LB Arney) of Carrollton, Daniel Webster (Jessica Bernstein) of Bethesda, Md., and Jeff Webster (Susan Van Haitsma) of Austin, Texas. His three grandchildren, Christian, Charlie Ann and Eli Webster will miss their Pawpaw.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Kathleen Groneman Webster on October 10, 2010, and Charles William Webster on April 22, 2012.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, August 15, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Ron Sturgill officiating. Burial will take place in the English Cemetery near Carrollton.

Memorial gifts may take the form of contributions to: Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Envelopes available at the funeral home.

