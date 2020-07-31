CARROLLTON, Ky. – Charles Edward Oak, 63, of Carrollton died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at his home in Carrollton.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Duncan Oak of Carrollton; two son's, Dallen Oak of Carrollton, and Charles Oak, Jr. of Carrollton; a daughter, Mindy Oak and her Fiancé', Matthew Martin of Carrollton; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Oak and Margaret Walker Oak.

Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, July 30, 2020, at the Tandy-Eckler-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with the Rev. Joe Kindoll officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery in Ghent, KY.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions and the new reopening requirements we will be limiting the funeral home occupancy to 50% of normal capacity, so please be prepared for a possible line as we will be monitoring the occupancy. We will also be strictly adhering to the 6 feet social distancing requirements. We also request that attendees MUST wear a face mask while attending, unless a medical condition prevents you from wearing one.



