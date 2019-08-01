Guest Book View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Charles W. "Chuck" Main, III, 48 of Carrollton died on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at his home in Carrollton.

He was born on January 3, 1971, in Anchorage, Alaska, the son of Charles William Main, Jr. of Pendleton, Ky., and Annie Paulette Mays Main of Carrollton. He was a 1989 graduate of the Carroll County High School.

He was currently working for Allied Security at the Kentucky Utilities Power Plant in Ghent, Ky. He had previously worked for the Coca Cola Company for 19 1/2 years. He had served on the Carrollton Fire Department, the former Carroll County Rescue Squad and most recently the Ghent Fire Protection District. He was a former Ski Instructor and had volunteered with the Special Olympics Winter Games.

He was a member of the Ghent Baptist Church in Ghent.

He is survived by his parents; a sister, Georgiana Main (Jason) Carrico of Carrollton; and several nieces and nephews that he greatly loved.

Funeral Services were held Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Ghent Baptist Church with the Rev. Graham Reynolds officiating. A Graveside Service will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the Mays Family Cemetery in Barbourville, Ky.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Ghent Baptist Church Renovation Fund in care of the funeral home.

