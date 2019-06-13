Charles William "Charlie" Skirvin, Sr., 63, of Madison died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the Springdale Cemetery in downtown Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his son, Michael Allen Skirvin of Eight Mile, Ala.; two grandchildren; and his mother, Evelyn L. Coghill Skirvin of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles William Skirvin, Sr.; grandparents, Omer "Red" and Ruby Welch Skirvin and James and Hazel Coghill; his son, Christopher Scott Skirvin; and his former wife, Debbie Francis Spry.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019