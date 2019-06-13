Charles William Skirvin Sr.

Service Information
Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
325 Demaree Drive
Madison, IN
47250
(812)-265-5577
Obituary
Send Flowers

Charles William "Charlie" Skirvin, Sr., 63, of Madison died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Norton Hospital in Louisville, Ky. Funeral arrangements will be announced by the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Interment will follow at a later date in the Springdale Cemetery in downtown Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 4 p.m. until time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his son, Michael Allen Skirvin of Eight Mile, Ala.; two grandchildren; and his mother, Evelyn L. Coghill Skirvin of Madison. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles William Skirvin, Sr.; grandparents, Omer "Red" and Ruby Welch Skirvin and James and Hazel Coghill; his son, Christopher Scott Skirvin; and his former wife, Debbie Francis Spry. 
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.