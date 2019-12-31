Charlie Sandlin, 73, of Worthville, Ky., died on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, at his residence.
He will be missed by his daughter, Linda (Greg) Wilson of Worthville; three sons, Charles (Linda) Sandlin Jr. of Ghent, Ky., Donnie (Michele) Sandlin of Hanover, Ind., and Richard (Glenis) Sandlin of Worthville, Ky.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Gertrude Couch Sandlin; and his wife, Mildred Alice Burford Sandlin.
Funeral services were 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Burial followed in the English Cemetery near Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020