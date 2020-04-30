Charlotte Lee Coffin Liter, 82, of Deputy, died Monday, April 20, 2020, at 10:30 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.
Survivors include her husband, Delbert T. Liter of Deputy; her sons, Bill (Linda) Liter of Madison, Ind., Bobby (Lori) Liter of Taylorsville, Ky., Bart (Alicia) Liter of Deputy; four grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a great-great-granddaughter. She was preceded in death by her father, James Ervin Coffin; her mother, Della Evelyn Hammons Coffin; her son, Barry Dwayne Liter; her great-granddaughter, Claire Kupper; and her father in law and mother in law, Russell C. and Lois Liter.
Private funeral services were conducted Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison. Private interment followed in the Moffett Cemetery in Milton, Ky.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020