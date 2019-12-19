Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cheryl Lynn Smith. View Sign Service Information Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home 809 Highland Avenue Carrollton , KY 41008 (502)-732-4436 Send Flowers Obituary

Cheryl Lynn Smith, 68, of Carrollton died Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at her residence in Carrollton.

She was born on Oct. 21, 1951, in Columbia City, Whitley County, Ind., the daughter of the late Curtis Eugene Liter and Jessie Ogden Liter. She had retired as a secretary from Kathryn Winn Elementary School in Carrollton. She was a member of the English Christian Church in Carrollton and she volunteered on the Ladies Auxiliary of the Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

She will be missed by her daughter, Hollace Beth "Holly" (Clint) Dawson of Carrollton; a son; Todd Wesley Smith of Carrollton; two sisters, Christina Smith of Bedford, Ky. and Kim Williams of Milton, Ky.; two brothers, Keith E. (Glenda) Liter of Bedford, Ky. and Jeff Liter of Bedford; three grandchildren, Cole Breeson Smith of Palm Harbor, Fla, Jaxten Todd Smith of Lexington, Ky., and Bret Dawson of Bristol, Tenn.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Ben Wesley Smith, Jr., to whom she married on September 6, 1969; and a granddaughter; Madison Kaylynn "Maddie" Dawson.

Funeral services were held Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the English Christian Church, in Carrollton, with Bro. Paul Sims officiating. Burial took place in the Smith Family Cemetery in Carrollton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Carroll County Out of the Darkness Walk or the Kosair Charities in care of the funeral home.

