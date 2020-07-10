1/
Mr. Chris Crase
GHENT, Ky. – Chris Crase, 53, of Ghent died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at the Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Susie Burgess Crase; his mother, Rebecca Ann McBurney of Carrollton, Ky.; the two fathers that raised him, Robert C. McBurney, Jr. and William Miller, both of Carrollton; his son, Trent Myles Crase and his companion, Stacie Renee Young of Ghent; and a granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his father, William Harrison Crase, Sr.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Burial took place in the Ghent Masonic Cemetery.

Published in The News Democrat from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
