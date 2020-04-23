Chris Kenneth Pape, 86, of Pendleton, died Monday, April 20, 2020.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Stucker Pape of Pendleton; his children, Chris K. (Debbie) Pape III, of Louisville, Ky., Dana M. Delancey of Greenwood, Ind., Joseph K. Pape of LaGrange, Ky., and Kristina L. Pape (Ray) LaFever of Sulphur, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Pape and Louise Ingold Haas Pape Bradley.
Chris was cremated. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Prewitt New Castle Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020