Christopher "Chris" Keith Bell, 45, and Christen Dyan Bell, 45, of Bedford, Ky., died Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.
The couple is survived by three daughters, Breanna Willis (Travis), Carrollton, Ky., Taylor Bell, Smithfield, Ky., and Katielee Bell, Bedford; mothers Dale LaChance, Omega, Kan. and Mildred Bell of Bedford; her father Kevin LaChance of Omega.
Chris is preceded in death by, his father Aden Bell Jr. Christen is preceded in death by her father Herman Harvey.
Memorial services will be at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at 6 p.m. with Pastor Gregg Fisher of the Pleasant View Baptist Church at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, Madison, Ind. Interment will occur on Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Bedford Cemetery in Bedford.
Friends and family may visit on Saturday from 3-6 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre.
Published in The News-Democrat on Jan. 2, 2020