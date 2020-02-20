Christy C. Danner, 19, of Carrollton died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include her parents, Leonard and Nelva Carter Danner of Carrollton; four sisters, Kimberly Rose Danner of Foley, Ala., Joyce Danner of Carrollton, Tanya Danner of Crestwood, Ky. and Mary Danner of Vevay, Ind.; two brothers; Leonard Danner, Jr. and Joe Allen Brooks, both of Austin, Ind.
A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Pentecostals of Carrollton The Refuge with the Rev. Ron Tiller officiating. Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church.
Cremation services have been chosen by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020