Christy C. Danner

Service Information
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY
41008
(502)-732-4436
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Carrollton The Refuge
220 Port William Lane
Carrollton, KY
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
7:00 PM
The Pentecostals of Carrollton The Refuge
220 Port William Lane
Carrollton, KY
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Christy C. Danner, 19, of Carrollton died on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home.
Survivors include her parents, Leonard and Nelva Carter Danner of Carrollton; four sisters, Kimberly Rose Danner of Foley, Ala., Joyce Danner of Carrollton, Tanya Danner of Crestwood, Ky. and Mary Danner of Vevay, Ind.; two brothers; Leonard Danner, Jr. and Joe Allen Brooks, both of Austin, Ind.
  A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m., Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at the Pentecostals of Carrollton The Refuge with the Rev. Ron Tiller officiating.  Visitation will be from 5 – 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, at the church.
Cremation services have been chosen by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.