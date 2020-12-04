1/
Clara Mary (Campbell) Carrico
1952 - 2020
CARROLLTON, Ky. – Clara May Campbell Carrico, 68, of Carrollton, Kentucky, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at the University of Louisville Hospital.
Survivors include her two sons, Jason Allen Carrico and Richard Ward "Zeke"(Tami) Carrico, all of Carrollton; a daughter, Suzanne Michelle Carrico and her companion, Terry Callahan of Louisville, Kentucky; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Edward and Jeanette Loraine Campbell.
Funeral Services will be private due to the current Kentucky Governor's Mandate COVID-19 restrictions. The Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in The News Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
