Clarence A. Nolan Sr., 96, of Madison died Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at 2:12 p.m. at the Wedgewood Health Care Center in Clarksville, Ind.

Survivors include his daughters, Diana Sue (Branson) Tate of Newnan, Geo., Colleen (Bryan) Ralston of Greenwood, Ind., Cathleen (Dennis) Rabion of Manville, Ind., Corinne (Vernon) Martin of Florence, Ind., and Carrie Wright of Madison; his sons, James (Connie) Nolan of Warsaw, Ind., Chet Nolan and his companion, Bev Effinger of Madison, Clarence Nolan, Jr. of Madison, and Christopher "Chris" (Jackie) Nolan of Madison; 29 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Chester A. Nolan; his mother, Sally Cooper Nolan; his wife, Irma Isabelle Lincoln Nolan; his son, Charles Arthur Nolan; and his grandson, Patrick Logan Ralston.

A public celebration of life will be held at a later date to be announced at the home of his daughter, Carrie Wright due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. Interment will be in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1415 North Gate Road in Madison, Indiana.

Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre was in charge of the arrangements.