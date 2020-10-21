1/1
Clarence  Davis
1937 - 2020
GLENCOE, Ky. – Clarence  Davis, 83, of Glencoe, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospice Care in Edgewood. Born September 18, 1937, in Breathitt County, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Rolla and Renda Wilson Davis. 
Mr. Davis was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp and a dedicated public servant. He served the people of Gallatin County in many capacities, including as a former Gallatin County Sheriff and as Gallatin County Judge for several terms. 
He worked devotedly and tirelessly to bring industry to Gallatin County. Mr. Davis was instrumental in bringing Dorman Products, Gallatin Steel, the Kentucky Speedway, American Racing, Gallatin Health & Rehabilitation Center, Steel Technologies, Sterling Materials and many others to the county, thus providing thousands with employment opportunities in Gallatin and surrounding counties.
Mr. Davis was passionate about feeding the hungry. He helped to create the Gallatin County Food Pantry and is fondly remembered by many for delivering food and meals personally.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his sister, Marie Helms and grandchild, Kendall Dermon. 
Clarence Davis is survived by four children: Ray (Kim) Dermon, of Louisville; Timothy (Sheila) Davis, of Glencoe; Lorenda (David) White, of Sanders and Shonda Sullivan of Florence; five Grandchildren: Ray. Patrick, Rendy, Audrey and Eva; two Great-Grandchildren: Kynadee and Aurora. Four Brothers: Aundis Davis of Glencoe,  Billy Davis of Sparta, Bobby Davis of Union and J.L. Davis of Glencoe; three sisters: Reva Noel of Warsaw, Juanita Ethridge of Warsaw and Varie Wilson of Sparta also survive. 
A Graveside Funeral Service with full Military Honors was held Tuesday, Oct. 20, at Glencoe Cemetery.  Serving as Pall Bearers: Josh Neale, Michael Haddix, David White, Chris Wilson, Sr., Christopher Wilson, Jr., Hargis Davis and Tony Wilson.  Honorary Pallbearers are Ricky Peck, Kenny French, DeFord Bailey, Ray Powell, Steve Huddleston and Jerry Satchwell.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to the Gallatin County Food Pantry, P.O. Box 1222, Warsaw, KY 41095, or in person at BB&T, 440 E. Main Street, Warsaw, KY.  Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements for Clarence Davis. Friends may leave condolences at www.GNMFH.com .

Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Garnett-New-McDonald Funeral Home - Warsaw
108 E Main St.
Warsaw, KY 41095
(859) 567-2621
