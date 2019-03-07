Obituary

Cleda Mae Keeton Ashby Burress, 83, of Winter Haven, formerly of Madison, Ind. and Milton, Ky. died Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the Winter Haven Hospital in Winter Haven.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, March 12, by Pastor Frank McGee at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment will follow in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, 9306 North US 421 near Madison. Friends may visit 4-8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison.

Survivors include her daughters, Sondra "Sandi" M. (Mike) Nolan of Milton, Darla Mae (Richard) Jones of Winter Haven; her sons, Gary D. Ashby of Madison, James V. (Cheryl) Ashby of Madison, John E. (Effie) Ashby of Austin, Ind.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Her parents Luther Henry and Nannel Lee McCarty Keeton; her first husband, the Rev. David R. Ashby; and her second husband, Donovan Burress preceded her in death.

Funeral Home Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre

325 Demaree Drive

Madison , IN 47250

(812) 265-5577 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019

