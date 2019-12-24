Connie Jane "Nana" (Dews) Emery

Connie Jane "Nana" Dews Emery, 63, of Milton, died suddenly Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Milton.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jimmy' Elwood Emery of Milton; her daughters, Connie (Andrew) King of Milton, and April (Bruce) Van Tyle of Carrollton, Ky.; her son, Kevin Dews of Milton; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her adopted mother, Elaine Dello.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Ind. with Rev. Skip Napier officiating.   Friends may visit from 4 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019
