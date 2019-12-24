Connie Jane "Nana" Dews Emery, 63, of Milton, died suddenly Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her home in Milton.
Survivors include her husband, James "Jimmy' Elwood Emery of Milton; her daughters, Connie (Andrew) King of Milton, and April (Bruce) Van Tyle of Carrollton, Ky.; her son, Kevin Dews of Milton; and eight grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her adopted mother, Elaine Dello.
Funeral services will be conducted 7 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, Ind. with Rev. Skip Napier officiating. Friends may visit from 4 p.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 26, 2019