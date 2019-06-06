Connie L. Ferris Bentley , 75, of Madison, died Friday, May 31, 2019, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, June 7, 2019, at the River Valley Community Church, 2535 Clifty Drive in Madison, with Pastor Shane Brunner and the Rev. David Bentley officiating. Interment will follow in the Hebron Cemetery near Madison. Friends may visit Thursday from 5 - 8 p.m. at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive Madison, and Friday from 10a.m. until the time of service at the River Valley Community Church in Madison.

Survivors include her sons, Donald A. (Wendy) Bentley, Jr., of Madison, James D. (Melissa) Bentley of Hanover, Ind., and Gregory A. (Jessica) Bentley of Hanover; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Arnold Ferris; her mother, Robena Cole Ferris; and her husband Donald G. Bentley.