Crystal Gina Cole, 36, of Carrollton was born Jan. 21, 1983, and died June 4, 2019. She was the loving daughter of Elaine Spencer of Carrollton. She graduated from Carroll County High School in 2000.
She will be missed by her mother, Elaine Spencer; two brothers, Coburne Spencer and Keegan Spencer; a sister, Victoria Spencer; a daughter, Perqucia Ann Cole; grandparents, Margorie and Donald Cole of Hillsdale Mich.; her boyfriend R.J. Elder; her Aunt Karen Attee and Uncle Keith Cole.
Memorial services will be held at noon at the First Baptist Church of Carrollton, Saturday, June 15. Visitation is 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The News-Democrat on June 13, 2019