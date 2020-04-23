Daniel Eugene "Dan" Burns, 66, of Milton died on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at 11:10 a.m. at his home.
Survivors include his wife, Belinda Sue Cloud Burns of Milton; his son, Eric Todd (Kristy) Burns of Courtland, Illinois; his daughters, Kailey Danielle Burns of Milton, and Amy Tilley (Matt) Hill of LaGrange, Ky.; and two grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Guy Burns, his mother, Juanita Logsdon Burns; his step daughter, Sarah Beth Tilley; and his father and mother in law, Coy and Linda Cloud.
Private family services were conducted Tuesday, April 21, 2020, by Pastor Terry Eversole at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Ind. Interment followed in the Dupont Cemetery in Dupont, Ind.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 23, 2020