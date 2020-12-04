MADISON, Ind. – Daniel Payne Jr., 84, died Nov. 23, 2020, at King's Daughters' Hospital after a lengthy illness.

Survivors include his wife, Elsie; daughter, Denise (Craig) Dowell; step-daughter, Cheryl (Keith) Carter; two grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gladys Winkfield Payne and Dan Payne; a daughter, Suzanne; a son: Wayne; and three grandchildren.

A private family service will be held Saturday, Nov. 28, at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, on Madison's Hilltop. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



