Danny Lee Gorrell, 71, of Madison, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Emergency Room at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Pastor Liz Broadus officiating. Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Friday from 4 - 8 p.m., with a fireman's service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.

Survivors include his companion, Linda Reeves of Dupont, Ind.; his daughters, Lisa Elaine (Rodney) Mumphrey of Columbus, Ind., Lori Ann (Brandon) Jay of Austin, Ark., Julia Dian (Jesse) Henderson of Madison, Jennifer Marie (Josh) Gourley of Madison; his son, Tracey Lee (Julia) Gorrell of Lexington, Ind.; his step-daughter, Joanna Sue (Mike) Hadden of Lexington, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a step-great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Allyn Dale Gorrell and his mother, Mary Louise Riffey Gorrell. Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019

