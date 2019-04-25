Danny Lee Gorrell

Obituary
Danny Lee Gorrell, 71, of Madison, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Emergency Room at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison with Pastor Liz Broadus officiating.  Interment will follow in the Indiana Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Madison. Visitation will be Friday from 4 - 8 p.m., with a fireman's service will be conducted at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday from noon until the time of service at the funeral home.
Survivors include his companion, Linda Reeves of Dupont, Ind.; his daughters, Lisa Elaine (Rodney) Mumphrey of Columbus, Ind., Lori Ann (Brandon) Jay of Austin, Ark., Julia Dian (Jesse) Henderson of Madison, Jennifer Marie (Josh) Gourley of Madison; his son, Tracey Lee (Julia) Gorrell of Lexington, Ind.; his step-daughter, Joanna Sue (Mike) Hadden of Lexington, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; six step-great-grandchildren; and a step-great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his father, Allyn Dale Gorrell and his mother, Mary Louise Riffey Gorrell.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
