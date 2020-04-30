Darrell G. Skirvin, 61, of Carrollton, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home.
Survivors include his parents, Calvin Skirvin of Nashville, Tenn., and Barbara Louise Ashcraft Brasfield of Madison, Ind.; his son; Christopher Skirvin of Nashville, Tenn.; two daughters, Priscilla Skirvin and Cindy Skirvin of Gainesville, Geo.; three step-daughters; Amy Grund of Nicholasville, Jamie Grund of Louisville, Ky. Jennifer Baldwin of Carrollton; and seven grandchildren.
Private funeral services will be held at Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home with the Rev. Carroll "Bimp" McAlister officiating due to the CoVid19 restrictions imposed by Governor Andy Beshear and the CDC. A memorial service for Darrell G. Skirvin will be scheduled for a later date when restrictions are lifted. Burial will be in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020