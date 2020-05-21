OWENTON, Ky. – Darwin H. "Budman" Howard, 67, of Owenton, died Friday, May 8, 2020, at his residence in Owenton.
He was born on July 31, 1952, in Carthage, Rush County, Ind., the son of the late Walter "Skeet" Howard and Opal Campbell Howard. He was a 1971 graduate of Knightstown High School in Knightstown, Ind. He had served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era. He was one of the original Millwright workers for North American Stainless in Ghent, Ky., starting in 1990. Throughout the years he had worked for various contracting companies with North American Stainless.
He is survived by his son's, Philip (Misty) Stephens of Ghent, Ky., and Daniel Howard of Carrollton, Ky.; a daughter, Rachel (Michael) Wilson of Owenton; two step-son's, Ricky and Kevin Clarkson of Owenton; a step-daughter, Samantha (Vincent) Clark of Owenton; a brother, Ron (Christy) Howard of Knightstown, Ind.; three sisters; Joan (Dick) Hale of Sebring, Fla., Dixie Jones of New Castle, Ind., Kathi Glover of Knightstown; his mother in-law, Gay Martin of Dugger, Ind.; thirteen grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Nancy Louise Howard on August 30, 2016; his daughter, Traci Howard on November 17, 2017; and two brothers, Thomas Jackson and Marty Jones.
Cremation has been chosen by the family with a private memorial service at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Worthville Cemetery in Worthville, Ky. Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 22, 2020