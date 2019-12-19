David Ashby Pyles, 74, of Carrollton died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at the Norton Hospice Unit in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Becky Hancock Pyles; a son, Jasper A. (Cassandra) Pyles of Sanders, Ky.; a daughter, Gretchen L. (Matthew) Breeze of Burlington, Ky.; and five grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, John Ashby Pyles and Mary Louise Ashby Pyles.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 19, at the Carrollton Christian Church with the Rev. Tammie Douglas officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 19, 2019