Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Lee "Dog" Aldridge. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

David Lee Aldridge - also known as "Dog", 63, of Carrollton, passed this life peacefully on Sunday, Dec 1, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.

He entered this world on July 31, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Sue Carol Hoskins Thomas and Frank Aldridge. He was an avid pool player and construction/concrete worker in his younger days.

He is survived by two daughters, Davee (Eddie) Marksberry of Carrollton and Dalisha (AJ) Nelson of Pendleton, Ky.; two grandchildren, Bryston Marksberry and Emersyn Nelson; two sisters, Shelley Aldridge and Rhonda Jane Mikel, both of Carrollton; and two brothers: Troy (Marion) Aldridge of Carrollton and Robby (Sarah Lee) Thomas of Worthville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Sue Carol Hoskins Thomas and Robert (Heavy) Thomas and Frank Aldridge; two brothers, Mike Aldridge and Jerry Craig; and one infant son, Seth Edward Mershall.

Cremation has been chosen by the family with a memorial service at a later date. David Lee Aldridge - also known as "Dog", 63, of Carrollton, passed this life peacefully on Sunday, Dec 1, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.He entered this world on July 31, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Sue Carol Hoskins Thomas and Frank Aldridge. He was an avid pool player and construction/concrete worker in his younger days.He is survived by two daughters, Davee (Eddie) Marksberry of Carrollton and Dalisha (AJ) Nelson of Pendleton, Ky.; two grandchildren, Bryston Marksberry and Emersyn Nelson; two sisters, Shelley Aldridge and Rhonda Jane Mikel, both of Carrollton; and two brothers: Troy (Marion) Aldridge of Carrollton and Robby (Sarah Lee) Thomas of Worthville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents, Sue Carol Hoskins Thomas and Robert (Heavy) Thomas and Frank Aldridge; two brothers, Mike Aldridge and Jerry Craig; and one infant son, Seth Edward Mershall.Cremation has been chosen by the family with a memorial service at a later date. Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close