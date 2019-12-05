David Lee Aldridge - also known as "Dog", 63, of Carrollton, passed this life peacefully on Sunday, Dec 1, 2019, at Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
He entered this world on July 31, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of Sue Carol Hoskins Thomas and Frank Aldridge. He was an avid pool player and construction/concrete worker in his younger days.
He is survived by two daughters, Davee (Eddie) Marksberry of Carrollton and Dalisha (AJ) Nelson of Pendleton, Ky.; two grandchildren, Bryston Marksberry and Emersyn Nelson; two sisters, Shelley Aldridge and Rhonda Jane Mikel, both of Carrollton; and two brothers: Troy (Marion) Aldridge of Carrollton and Robby (Sarah Lee) Thomas of Worthville, Ky.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Sue Carol Hoskins Thomas and Robert (Heavy) Thomas and Frank Aldridge; two brothers, Mike Aldridge and Jerry Craig; and one infant son, Seth Edward Mershall.
Cremation has been chosen by the family with a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The News-Democrat on Dec. 5, 2019