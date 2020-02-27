David Lloyd Clark

David Lloyd Clark, 74, of Carrollton died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Kay Marshall Clark of Carrollton; and a daughter; Sonnet Clark of Lexington, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd C. Clark and Christine Meadows Clark; and two sons at birth.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton.  Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at the funeral home.  Burial will be in the English Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020
