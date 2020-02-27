David Lloyd Clark, 74, of Carrollton died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at the Norton Audubon Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Survivors include his wife, Jo Kay Marshall Clark of Carrollton; and a daughter; Sonnet Clark of Lexington, Ky. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd C. Clark and Christine Meadows Clark; and two sons at birth.
Funeral Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, February 27, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at the funeral home. Burial will be in the English Cemetery in Carrollton.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 28, 2020