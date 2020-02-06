David W. Alexander, 53, of Carrollton died Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 in Carrollton.
Survivors include his father, Paul E. Alexander and step-mother, Marlene Alexander of Carrollton.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Mae Nutgrass Alexander.
A Memorial Service will be held 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton with Bro. Jerry Ison presiding. Visitation will be from 4:30 -7 p.m. on Thursday, at the funeral home. Cremation Services have been chosen by the family.
Published in The News-Democrat on Feb. 6, 2020