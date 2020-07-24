VEVAY, Ind. – Dennis J. "Booney" Jones, 73, of Vevay, Indiana, died at 2:20 p.m., Friday, July 17, 2020, at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison, Ind.

Survivors include his daughters, Sue Bushong and her fiancé, Johnny Canfield of Madison, Ind., Carrie (Tye) Orndorff of Jeffersonville, Ind. and Mindy McCord of Vevay; six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey J. and Caroline Jacqueline Childers Jones; his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Minnie Jones; and his maternal grandparents, Carlyle and Louise Childers.

A celebration of Booney's life will be held at the convenience of the family. Haskell and Morrison F.H. in Vevay, Ind. was entrusted with the arrangements.



