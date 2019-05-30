Dennis Ray Green, 71, of Carrollton died Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Norton Brownsboro Hospital in Louisville, Ky.
Memorial Services were held Tuesday, May 28, at the Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home, 809 Highland Ave. in Carrollton. Cremation Services have been chosen by the family.
Survivors include his wife, Donelda Lee Perkins Green; a son, Dustin Shane (Nikki) Green of Carrollton; a daughter, Dedra LeRae (David) Tingle of Carrollton; five grandchildren; and a great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, Claude Vaughn "Buddy" Green and Leona Mae "Snookie" Carter Green.
Published in The News-Democrat on May 30, 2019