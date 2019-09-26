Donald P. Reagan, 67, of Bedford, formerly of Carrollton, Ky. died Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Carrollton.

The Reverend Nick Issacs will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel, on Madison's hilltop. Friends and family may call at the Lytle Welty Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, Vail Chapel from 5 to 8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 27, and from 10 a.m. until time of service on Saturday.

Survivors include his children: Paulette (T.J.) Leatherman of Carrollton, Walter (Michelle) Reagan of Youngsville, N.C., Claraisha (Marcos) Reagan of Indianapolis, Ind., Latisha Koster of Indianapolis, and Donetta Reagan of Carrollton; fifteen grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, James and Clara (Vardaman) Reagan, he was preceded in death by his son, James Paul Reagan II.

