Donna Carol Leathermon, 81, of Madison, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 12:05 p.m. at the King's Daughters' Hospital in Madison.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Nov. 3, at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, with Pastor Frank McGee officiating. Interment followed in the Grandview Memorial Gardens, near Madison.
Survivors include her daughters, Debbie (Dave) Shephard of Marion, Ind., and Teresa Anderson of Madison; her son, Mark Richard (Kathy) Kidwell of Seymour, Ind.; nine grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren, She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Leathermon; and her mother, Mabel Marie McCoskey Leathermon.
Published in The News-Democrat on Nov. 7, 2019