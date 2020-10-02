Or Copy this URL to Share

CINCINNATI, Ohio, -- Donna Jeter, 81 of Cincinnati, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Survivors include her daughters, Gayle Jeter and Sara Lane; her son in law, Elmer Lane and three grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Jeanette Raisor; a son, Kenneth Jeter Sr.; and her husband, Bruce.

A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., at Tandy-Eckler-Riley funeral home, 809 Highland Ave, in Carrollton, Ky. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.



