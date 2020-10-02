1/
Donna (Raisor) Jeter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CINCINNATI, Ohio, -- Donna Jeter, 81 of Cincinnati, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Survivors include her daughters, Gayle Jeter and Sara Lane; her son in law, Elmer Lane and three grandchildren. Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Jeanette Raisor; a son, Kenneth Jeter Sr.; and her husband, Bruce.
A celebration of life service will be held 2 p.m., at Tandy-Eckler-Riley funeral home, 809 Highland Ave, in Carrollton, Ky. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tandy-Eckler-Riley Funeral Home
809 Highland Avenue
Carrollton, KY 41008
(502) 732-4436
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved